Porter notched 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 115-109 victory over San Antonio.

Porter was efficient from the field en route to a season-high 24 points, marking his third outing with at least 20 points. The sharpshooter has also grabbed at least six rebounds in all but one contest this season and is averaging 17.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game.