Porter closed Wednesday's 134-124 win over the Rockets with 30 points (11-17 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Porter was impressive Wednesday and was one of the main reasons why the Nuggets escaped with the victory in this tight contest. He made his presence felt on both ends of the court, was efficient with his shot, and registered his fifth double-double of the season. Porter has been scorching hot of late after recording his ninth straight game with 20 or more points, and he's averaging 24.3 points per contest while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 48.8 percent from deep in that span.