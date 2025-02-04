Porter finished with 36 points (12-22 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 39 minutes during Monday's 125-113 win over New Orleans.

Porter set a new season-high mark with 36 points, leading the Nuggets in scoring in the process. He's currently on pace to return sixth-round value in nine-category fantasy formats, averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.6 three-pointers on 51.3 percent shooting from the field.