Porter provided seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt) and four rebounds in 25 minutes during Friday's 131-112 loss to the Celtics.

Porter's seven points were a season low, with his previous low mark being 11 points. However, he managed to keep his streak alive of making at least one three-pointer in every game this season. Before Friday's dud, he averaged 17.8 points on 48.9 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from deep. Both numbers will presumably regress as the season goes along, but he's among the elite shooters in the NBA with a career 42.5 percent mark from distance.