Porter contributed 25 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over Cleveland.

This was one of Porter's best scoring performances of the season, and he was particularly efficient from deep after tying his season-high mark in three-pointers made. Porter has scored at least 20 points in five of his nine appearances this month and is averaging 20.2 points per game in February.