Porter is expected to arrive in Orlando on Wednesday, the Denver Post reports.
Porter had been absent from the rest of the team, but he's expected begin his mandatory quarantine period on Wednesday, so he's on track to be ready before the start of seeding games on July 30. However, there's a good chance Porter could miss most, if not all, of the Nuggets' three scrimmages -- the first of which arrives Wednesday afternoon.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Absent in Orlando•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Ankle injury healing well•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Back in the rotation Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Not part of rotation versus Hornets•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Scores 11 points Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Light workload in return•