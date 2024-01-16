Porter (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the 76ers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Porter has been upgraded from questionable all the way to available Tuesday despite dealing with left knee inflammation. Porter is averaging 18.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.6 minutes across his last five appearances.
