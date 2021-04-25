Porter produced 39 points (13-21 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's 129-116 win over the Rockets.

One night after posting a career-high seven three-pointers, he reset the milestone with eight drilled threes in the win. He also decimated his previous career-high scoring total with 39 points. The pressure was on the Nuggets to rebound after Jamal Murray's (knee) season-ending injury, and there was plenty of focus on Porter, who needed a breakout campaign after a missed first season and an erratic first year of full-time play. Porter has delivered, almost doubling his scoring and rebounding totals this season, and the team is surely thrilled to see his explosive production over the past several games.