Porter produced 39 points (13-21 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's 129-116 win over the Rockets.
One night after posting a career-high seven three-pointers, he reset the milestone with eight drilled threes in the win. He also decimated his previous career-high scoring total with 39 points. The pressure was on the Nuggets to rebound after Jamal Murray's (knee) season-ending injury, and there was plenty of focus on Porter, who needed a breakout campaign after a missed first season and an erratic first year of full-time play. Porter has delivered, almost doubling his scoring and rebounding totals this season, and the team is surely thrilled to see his explosive production over the past several games.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Career-best night from distance•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Scores 21 points Monday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Reaches 20-point mark again•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Keeps scoring run alive•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Perimeter woes continue Monday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Misses 11 threes in loss•