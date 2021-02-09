Porter registered 8 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal for Denver in a 125-112 loss to Milwaukee on Monday.

Despite starting his second straight game, Porter wasn't able to break out of his shooting slump. Monday marked the third straight game in which the forward failed to record 10 or more points and has shot just over 30 percent over that span. Porter's length and athleticism allows him to collect consistent rebound, block, and steal totals, but his shooting needs to improve for Porter to be a consistent and reliable fantasy player.