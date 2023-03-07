Porter (illness) is expected to play Monday against the Raptors, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Porter was initially added to the injury report as questionable due to an illness, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. Expect a final decision from the team on his status closer to tipoff.
