Porter (heel) is expected to play in Saturday's game against Utah, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Coach Mike Malone said he expects all five starters to play in Saturday's game. However, with the No. 1 seed already clinched, it's unlikely that Porter will play the entire game.
