Porter (heel) remains out for Wednesday's game versus the Wizards, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Porter will skip his 10th straight game while working his way back from a heel injury, but he did log a limited practice Monday, suggesting he's drawing closer to a return. Porter's next opportunity to suit up surfaces Friday against the Lakers in LA.
