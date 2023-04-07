Porter (heel) will not play in Thursday's matchup with the Suns.
Porter will get the night off Thursday and will join the other four Nuggets starters in street clothes. Bruce Brown, Peyton Watson, Christian Braun and Vlatko Cancar should all receive increased roles. Porter's next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Utah.
