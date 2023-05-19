Porter contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes during Thursday's 108-103 victory over the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

After scoring just five points in the first half, Porter was more aggressive in the second half and hit a pair of threes in the fourth quarter to help Denver pull away. The sharpshooter has scored at least 10 points in 11 of his 13 appearances this postseason, averaging 14.6 points and 7.7 rebounds with 47/42/76 shooting splits.