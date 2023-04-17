Porter finished Sunday's 109-80 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Porter recorded a rare double-double in the win, taking advantage of the fact Nikola Jokic was in foul trouble. The ease of victory meant the Nuggets were able to limit their main guys, a blessing in disguise given their impending schedule. Porter will need to continue being aggressive on the offensive end should the Nuggets hope to climb to the top of the mountain this season.