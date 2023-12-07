Porter finished Wednesday's 111-102 loss to the Clippers with 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), nine rebounds and one block in 34 minutes.
Porter's totals have been a bit volatile this season, but you can see several improvements in Porter's game in the early stages of the 2023-24 campaign. His hot has been dialed in, averaging 48.7 percent from the floor over 22 games, and he's also averaging a career-high 7.5 three-point attempts per game, thus expanding his value as a scorer. Porter's rebounding numbers are also much improved, with an average of 8.1 boards per game.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Posts double-double•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Scores season-high 30 points•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Grabs 10 boards in win•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Hits for 25 in loss•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Another double-double•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Cools off against Clippers•