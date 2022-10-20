Porter posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 loss to Utah.

Porter ended just three boards away from opening the season with a double-double, but aside from that, there's not much to highlight in a game where the Nuggets underperformed massively. Porter is expected to be a secondary scorer for the Nuggets as he shares the court with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but his ability to contribute in other categories should still make him a viable fantasy option in most formats.