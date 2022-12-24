Porter (heel) will start Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, but he'll be under a minutes restriction, independent NBA reporter T.J. McBride reports.

As expected, Porter will return to action for the first time since Nov. 22, but he'll be limited while he works his way back to full strength. Bruce Brown has shifted to a reserve in Porter's absence, but the versatile forward should still see a sizable role off the bench. Before his absence, Porter averaged 16.4 points in 29.1 minutes across his first 16 appearances this season.