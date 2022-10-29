Porter will start Friday's contest against the Jazz, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
After sitting out Wednesday, Porter was listed as questionable for Friday's contest due to injury maintenance, but as expected, he'll return to action against Utah. The sharpshooter has been lights out to start the 2022-23 campaign, posting 18.0 points per game on 50.0 percent shooting from three.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Intends to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Officially questionable Friday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Expected back Friday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Officially out vs. Lakers•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Ruled out Wednesday•