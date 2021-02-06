Porter will start Saturday's game against the Kings, TJ McBride of Rocky Mountain Hoops reports.

Porter is getting his first start since Dec. 29. Coach Michael Malone has seemed hesitant to give the second-year wing a bigger role, but he may need to see a minutes boost Saturday with Jamal Murray (knee) sidelined. In Porter's four starts this season, he's averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 29.3 minutes.