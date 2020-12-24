Porter is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season opener against the Kings, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 22-year-old will receive the starting nod to begin the season, though Will Barton could enter the starting five down the line. Porter finished last season strong in the NBA bubble, averaging 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in 26.3 minutes after averaging only 13.9 minutes the rest of the year.