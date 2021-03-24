Porter scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt) to go along with seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Magic.

Porter has posted similar lines in three consecutive games, scoring between 17 and 19 points while attempting 14 shots from the field on each occasion. He's also continued to rebound the ball well, averaging 7.3 boards per game. Porter will continue to take a back seat in the offense to Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, though he has a clear and consistent role with the team.