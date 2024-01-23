Porter is probable to play Tuesday against Indiana due to an illness.
Porter was added to Sunday's injury report due to an illness prior to suiting up versus Washington later in the day. Porter dropped 19 points (8-14 FG) in the victory, and he's on track to play Tuesday despite feeling under the weather.
