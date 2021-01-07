Porter (COVID-19 protocols) remains out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
Despite earlier reports that Porter would be ready to go, he remains away from the team. As a result, Will Barton and JaMychal Green should continue seeing extra minutes.
