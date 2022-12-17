Porter (heel) will not dress for Sunday's game against Charlotte.
Porter will miss a 12th consecutive contest due to a left heel issue. Bruce Brown should remain in the starting lineup until his return. Porter will have another opportunity to play Tuesday against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Remains sidelined Friday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Sidelined again Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Logs limited practice•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Still without timetable for return•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Sidelined again Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Questionable to return Thursday•