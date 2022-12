Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Thursday that there is still no timeline on a return Porter (heel), Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Porter will miss his eighth consecutive game Thursday due to a left heel strain. Bruce Brown will likely continue to start in relief of Porter until the 24-year-old is able to return. With no timetable to return, the Nuggets will continue to rely on production from Bruce Brown, Vlatko Cancar and Davon Reed.