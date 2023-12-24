Porter posted 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 102-95 victory over the Hornets.
Porter led all Nuggets players in threes made while finishing with a team-high point total along with a handful of rebounds in a winning effort. Porter has connected on five or more threes in five games this year, tallying at least 20 points in 12 contests.
