Porter recorded 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 128-95 win over Oklahoma City.

Porter led all Nuggets players in threes made while finishing second on the team in scoring and one rebound shy of a double-double in a victory over the Thunder. Porter surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time this season, now having connected on two or more threes in all three games.