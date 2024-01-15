Porter amassed 25 points (9-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-109 victory over the Pacers.

Porter led all players in Sunday's contest in threes made while finishing with a team-high-tying scoring mark, ending two rebounds short of a double-double and adding a pair of blocks and a handful of assists in a balanced showing. Porter has scored 25 or more points in six games this year, connecting on at least seven threes for the second time.