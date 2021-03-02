Porter scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Porter continued to score extremely efficiently and has shot 54.5 percent from the field across his last seven games. He also contributed a career-high 15 rebounds -- his fourth consecutive double-digit effort on the glass. To cap off his effort, Porter chipped in defensively and has now surpassed his 2019-20 block total in 31 fewer games.