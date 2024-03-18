Porter ended Sunday's 107-105 loss to the Mavericks with 20 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 37 minutes.

Porter is having an outstanding year as a secondary offensive alternative in Denver's two-man game of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but he has been able to step up when needed. Porter has scored 20 or more points in four of his eight March appearances, averaging 18.8 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from three-point range. He complements that scoring prowess with decent numbers in other categories as well, making him a valuable asset in both fantasy and real life for the reigning NBA champions.