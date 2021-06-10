Porter finished Wednesday's Game 2 loss to the Suns with 11 points (3-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and an assist in 28 minutes.

In order to compete in the series, the Nuggets simply need Porter to step up as a legitimate No. 2 option alongside Nikola Jokic. Through two games, the 22-year-old has struggled to do so, but his sore lower back -- which landed him questionable on the injury report entering Wednesday -- may be partially to blame. Porter will have only one off day before the series shifts to Denver for Game 3 on Friday night. If healthy, Porter is capable of heating up at a moment's notice, but if his jumpshot isn't falling, he typically doesn't offer much else in terms of fantasy production.