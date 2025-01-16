Porter chipped in eight points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds and one block across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 128-108 loss to the Rockets.
Porter has steadily declined in the points department over the last six games. He tied his worst point total (8) of the season in Wednesday's loss to Houston. The veteran has scored in single digits three times this season and 13 points or less in the last three games.
