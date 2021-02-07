Porter had eight points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3PT, 1-2 FT) and nine rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Kings.
While Porter started and played 34 minutes, he struggled from the field for the second straight game. In that span, he's just 1-of-11 from beyond the arc and 6-of-21 overall. On the defensive end, Porter tied his season-high with three blocks Saturday.
