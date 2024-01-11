Porter registered five points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 124-111 loss to the Jazz.

Porter had trouble finding the bottom of the basket in the loss. His result was a noticeable regression after scoring 40 total points in his previous two games. Porter's production is usually dependent on how Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon are utilized, but aside from Nikola Jokic, no one on the roster was able to offset a magnificent night of production from Utah.