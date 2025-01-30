Porter had nine points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 loss to the Knicks.

Porter had trouble finding open looks from downtown against the Knicks, considering it was just the fourth time this season where he failed to hit double-digit scoring figures. The 26-year-old sharpshooter has still put together a solid month of January, averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.6 three-pointers in 30.5 minutes across 16 games. Porter's role primarily as a catch-and-shoot player in Denver's offense may limit his production across the board, but he remains a strong source of points and triples to go with a healthy field-goal percentage.