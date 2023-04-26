Porter posted eight points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two steals over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 112-109 win over the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Porter and Nikola Jokic posted dreadful shooting nights in Game 5, leaving Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown to pick up the slack. Porter's eight points marked one of his lowest totals of the season and his lowest result in the playoffs. Aside from Game 5, Porter's quarterfinal results were mostly encouraging, and the youngster seemed to rise to the occasion and take a seat as one of Denver's top producers. The Nuggets will need all the help they can get against the Suns, and Porter will face a tough test opposite Kevin Durant.