Porter sprained his left ankle during Wednesday's practice and was spotted wearing a walking boot as he left the gym, but the injury isn't considered serious, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Denver will presumably proceed with caution, so it's likely Porter will miss some preseason action to ensure he's fully past the issue before gearing up for Opening Night on Oct. 24. If Porter has to miss time, Justin Holiday and Christian Braun would be candidates to enter the starting lineup.