Porter dropped 23 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three blocked shots and an assist across 35 minutes in Thursday's 121-111 win over the Raptors.

Porter's status was in doubt after rolling his ankle Wednesday night, and since the team was on a back-to-back game, most assumed that coach Michael Malone would rest him. Porter would have none of that, and no one can really blame him because the youngster is tearing up the court currently and getting red-hot at the right time with the playoffs just around the corner. Porter's scintillating stat lines have made him an absolute lock in DFS contests this month, and although one would expect an eventual regression if you look at the data, it hasn't happened yet.