Porter totaled 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 24 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 victory over Portland.

This was the ninth career game in which Porter recorded at least three blocks, but he's not usually known for his defense, as he's on pace to average 0.7 blocks and 0.5 steals for the season. Although his minutes have remained high at 34.0 per game over his last five outings, Porter has cooled off offensively with a 39.2 percent mark from the field.