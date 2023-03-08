Porter (illness) participated in shootaround Wednesday, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Given the reason behind Porter's designation, his inclusion in shootaround backs his probable designation for the evening's contest. Barring a downswing in his health leading up to the opening tip, expect Porter to maintain his usual spot in Denver's starting five Wednesday versus the Bulls.
