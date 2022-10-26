Porter (back) went through shootaround ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Porter is listed as questionable due to injury management, so while he may sit out Wednesday, he doesn't appear to be in danger of missing multiple games. His participation in shootaround isn't surprising and doesn't necessarily change the outlook on his status against Los Angeles, but it does confirm that his presence on the injury report is merely precautionary. The sharpshooting big man has been lights out to start the campaign, averaging 18.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting from three. If he's ultimately sidelined against the Lakers, Bruce Brown and Jeff Green (finger) would be strong candidates to join the starting lineup.