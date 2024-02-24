Porter recorded 34 points (13-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 127-112 win over Portland.

Porter led all players in Friday's contest in scoring and threes made while ending as one of two Nuggets players with a double-double and setting a new season high in scoring in an offensive outburst. Porter has surpassed the 30-point mark in two games this season, the other occurrence taking place Nov. 29 when he scored a previous season high of 30 points. Porter has connected on five or more threes in seven games, his first such performance since Jan. 14 against Indiana.