Porter scored 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes in Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

Porter topped 30 minutes for the second consecutive game after going scoreless on Feb. 16. He got his shot up plenty against the Cavaliers, with only Jamal Murray attempting more shots from the field. Porter also rebounded the ball well, collecting seven boards for the third consecutive contest. The only downside to Porter's box score was his lack of defensive stats, though he's still averaging 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks for the season.