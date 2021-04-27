Porter scored 31 points (12-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.

Porter had increased opportunity again in the continued absence of key players such as Will Barton (hamstring), Monte Morris (hamstring) and Jamal Murray (knee). He took advantage by posting his second consecutive 30-point effort, highlighted by three triples. The uptick in minutes has also given Porter an opportunity to improve his production on the defensive end of the floor, and he's tallied six blocks and two steals across his last three games.