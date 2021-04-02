Porter registered 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist across 32 minutes in Thursday's 101-94 win over the Clippers

The arrival of Aaron Gordon hasn't harmed Porter's starting role despite speculation to the contrary. Paul Millsap and JaMychal Green seem to be the odd men out in the transaction, so Porter's output will be largely unaffected moving forward. It would be difficult for the Nuggets to disregard Porter's recent string of production. Over 14 games in March, Porter averaged 20.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.