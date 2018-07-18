Nuggets' Michael Porter: Undergoes another surgery
Porter underwent another back surgery but still is not expected to miss 2018-19 season, Steve Aschburner of NBA.com reports.
While Porter assured teams ahead of the draft that he was healthy, it's clear the former top prospect still has plenty of ongoing issues with his back. While those close to Porter appear to believe that this procedure is a breakthrough, it seems like a very real possibility that the 20-year-old will miss a significant portion of the regular season. Expect an update on Porter's recovery timetable to come shortly.
