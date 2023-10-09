Porter (ankle) is unlikely to play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Porter sustained a minor ankle sprain during practice last week, and the issue will likely prevent him from suiting up as the preseason gets underway. While the injury doesn't appear to be a significant concern, it's unclear whether he'll be cleared to make his preseason debut Thursday against Chicago.
