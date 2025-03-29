Porter (back) is available for Friday's game against the Jazz.
As expected, Porter will shed a probable designation and play through a back strain against Utah. The veteran sharpshooter should be able to handle his usual workload, provided Friday's contest remains competitive. Porter has averaged 16.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 35.2 minutes per game over 14 contests this month.
