Porter scored 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks in 30 minutes of Wednesday's 124-122 loss to Sacramento.

Porter contributed in a variety of ways Wednesday, posting the second highest amount of points and rebounds on the team, while ending with team-high totals in steals and blocks. The second year forward has notable offensive upside, but the defense in the opener was a nice surprise as one of the deficient parts of his game in his rookie campaign.